Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy. 'Thank You, God,' She Writes

Congratulations, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple will welcome their second child soon. On Monday, Neha and Angad Bedi, who are parents to a little girl named Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo. The picture shows Neha and Angad caressing her baby bump as the actor hold daughter Mehr in his arm. Neha looks stunning in a black bodycon dress while Angad can be seen complementing her in a black shirt and trousers. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote announcing her pregnancy and the caption on Angad's post read: "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a beautiful wedding in May 2018. They became parents to daughter Mehr on November 18 in the same year. On Mehr's birthday last year, Neha wrote this touching note for her baby daughter: "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll."

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he starred in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.