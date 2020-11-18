Life Advice From Neha Dhupia To Daughter Mehr On Her Birthday: Chase Butterflies

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy nehadhupia )

It is a happy, happy day for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and why shouldn't it be? The couple are celebrating their daughter Mehr's 2nd birthday. On Wednesday morning, both Neha and Angad shared priceless greetings for their daughter. Neha, in her post, gave life advice to her daughter and she wrote: "Our little baby girl... May you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little Simbaa! Happy Birthday our doll."

Meanwhile, Mehr's father and actor Angad Bedi thanked her for being a part of his and Neha's life. "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us. Happy birthday to our baby girl Mehr. She turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. Forever grateful."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi recently featured in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. He also stars in Mum Bhai, which is streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee 5.

In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She features as one of the gang leaders on TV reality show Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others. She currently hosts her talk show No Filter Neha Season 5.