Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's New Vacation Pics From Maldives Are All About Sunshine And Love

Angad Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

New pictures from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Maldives vacation are all about sunshine and love. The couple, who took off to Maldives earlier this month, have been giving major holiday goals to their fans and us. Almost every day, the duo share glimpses of their getaway and how they are having the time of their lives with their daughter Mehr in Maldives. In their latest posts, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared some mesmerising pictures of themselves chilling on the beach with Mehr. Dressed in casual, summery outfits, the couple can be seen kissing in one of the pictures.

"The sunshine and sunglass brigade," wrote Neha Dhupia with a sun, a heart and a sunglass emoji. Angad Bedi captioned his post like this: "Walking on sunshine... #sun #sand #sea #family."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared some amazing pictures from their holiday in the last few days. Just a day ago, the actress posted a picture of herself sunbathing in a pool. She looks stunning in a polka-dot bikini.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, co-starring Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Angad Bedi's last film was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.