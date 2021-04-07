Neha Dhupia's 'Work Mode' OOTD Is Red And We're Dead

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia is our #womancrushwednesday. If you take a look at her latest updates, we are sure you would agree with us. The actress shared photos of herself looking ravishing in a red ensemble. She kept it straight with just a dancing girl emoji, followed by "#workmode #ootd (Outfit Of The Day)" as her caption. The all-red dress was by designer Shweta Kapur. Neha added a chic edge to her appearance by teaming it with oxidised jewellery. Her happy pictures spread like wildfire on the photo and video sharing platform.

Neha seems to enjoy playing with bold colours these days. Recently, she shared a snap of herself in a bright yellow off-shoulder outfit. As for the caption, the 40-year-old picked the lines from Coldplay's popular song Yellow. She wrote, "Look at the stars, look how they shine for you, and everything you do. Yeah, they were all yellow." Actress Dia Mirza seemed to love the look and wrote, "How stunning", with a yellow heart emoji. Photographer Prasad Naik termed it a "fabulous" click.

On the occasion of Holi, the actress also shared some lovely photos of her husband, actor Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. She wrote, "Happy Holi. Love and Laughter from ours to yours."

Neha will play a police officer in the movie A Thursday, directed by Behzad Khambata. She will portray the character of ACP Catherine Alvarez, alongside Yami Gautam. Neha had unveiled her first look from the film on Instagram. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Cop alert... Excited to be playing #ACPCatherineAlvarez in #AThursday".

In addition to movies, Neha has also tried her hand at reality shows and talk shows. While the actress appears as a judge on MTV's Roadies, she also hosts a radio talk show called No Filter Neha.