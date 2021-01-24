Neha Dhupia Sums Up Sunday Feels With Sun-Bathing Pic From Goa

Neha Dhupia shared this photo (courtesy nehadhupia )

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared a pic from Goa

"Sun, daze, selfie," is how she captioned it

Neha is in Goa with her husband Angad Bedi

Life's a vacation for Neha Dhupia, who is having the time of her life in holiday destination Goa. The 40-year-old actress teased her Instagram family with glimpses of her envy-inducing vacation in Goa on her Instagram stories before finally posting a happy selfie on Instagram. "Sun, daze, selfie," is how Neha Dhupia captioned her photo - it appears she clicked the selfie right after a refreshing dip in the pool. Neha, sporting a white swimsuit, poses in bright sun-glasses to deal with the Goa sun. But she sure doesn't mind a good dose of Vitamin D, it seems. Neha Dhupia decided to check into social media briefly on a lazy Sunday to post the photo.

We wish our Sundays looked like this:

Neha Dhupia's holiday partners include her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and their two-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. On Saturday, Neha shared glimpses of her mom life, which she summed up in these words: "Somewhere between ab crunches and building sand castles."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi often fill up their Instagram with travel memories and here are some of them, capturing some of the magical moments.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a sudden and hush hush wedding in May 2018 at a gurudwara in Delhi. Later, they revealed they rushed with the wedding as Neha was pregnant. Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born to the couple in November 2018. In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in 2020 short film titled Devi. She also features as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies.