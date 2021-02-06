To Birthday Boy Angad Bedi, With Love From Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Happy birthday, Angad Bedi. The actor turned a year older on Saturday and no points for guessing who shared the most special wish for him on social media - his wife, actress Neha Dhupia. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had a beautiful wedding in May 2018. The actress, in her birthday post for her husband, shared a photograph of themselves along with a boomerang and wrote: "Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day.... #happybirthday my love." The photo, which appears to be from the couple's vacation, features Neha sporting a white top and taking a selfie with Angad. Actress Katrina Kaif and author Tahira Kashyap dropped adorable birthday greeting for Angad Bedi in the comments section of Neha Dhupia's post.

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to a little daughter named Mehr. The little munchkin turned 2 last year. On her birthday, the actress posted a bunch of heartwarming pictures of themselves and wrote: "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood:

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha currently co-judges reality show Roadies.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he starred in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.