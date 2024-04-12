Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Day At The Beach Summed Up In A Pic

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her tan lines in her latest Instagram post, on Friday night. Deepika Padukone simply added a couple of beach-related emojis - she dropped sun emojis, wave emojis. No caption needed. The superstar accompanied the post with Bob Marley's song Sun Is Shining and she tagged husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

ICYMI, this is how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting a baby:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.