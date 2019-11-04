Masked, Priyanka Chopra Shoots In Delhi. 'Be Safe, Everyone,' She Writes

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Just like us, Priyanka Chopra too is having a tough time working in Delhi, thanks to the high pollution levels in the city. For the uninitiated, Delhi recorded the worst air quality index in the last three years on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 494 at 4 pm, which is the highest since November 6, 2016 (when it was 497). The 37-year-old actress, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project The White Tiger in the city, shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about how she is having a hard time shooting in such poor air quality. In the selfie, the actress can be seen wearing a face mask. Priyanka expressed her concern towards the problem and wrote in her post: "Shoot days for The White Tiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone." She added the hashtags #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions and #righttobreathe to the post.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently tweeted: "Pollution has reached unbearable levels across North India." In order to combat the adverse situations, the Delhi Government implemented the "odd-even" traffic rationing scheme in the national capital from Monday, as a part of which, vehicles with odd and even-numbered registration plates will run on odd and even days of the week. In the wake of the rising pollution levels in the city, over 37 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport and all government and private schools have been closed till November 5 .

Meanwhile, take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

It wasn't just Priyanka who was bothered by the Delhi air, model Lisa Ray, who was in the city recently, posted images of herself wearing a mask. An excerpt from her post read, "As an individual with compromised immunity due to the maintenance therapy, I'm on for my condition, just can't take a chance with the appalling conditions in Delhi. If Beijing could clean up its act, what it's gonna take to clean up our nation's capital?"

See Lisa Ray's post here:

Priyanka's post reminded us of a picture that her The Sky Is Pink Farhan Akhtar shared last year, in which he and Priyanka could be seen wearing masks while they were shooting for the film in Delhi last year. "Masking our emotions in the Delhi air," Farhan wrote.

This is the post we are talking about:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Zaira Wasim. The actress' line-up of films includes Netflix' The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka recently dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Disney's Frozen 2, along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra.

