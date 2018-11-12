Priyanka Chopra In The Delhi Sun. See Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights "The sun and I," wrote Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi The picture received over 7 lakh likes on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink in Delhi (going by her latest Instagram post). On Sunday night, the 36-year-old actress shared a sun-soaked picture of herself on her Instagram profile and wrote: "The sun and I.. Delhi here we go." Priyanka shared the picture with her 29.7 million followers on Instagram, of which over 7 lakh fans have liked the picture as of now and the comments section was full of interesting comments such as "stay more often in Delhi... Air looks cleaner when you are around" and "look at the glow on her face." Priyanka also shared a video of herself along with her co-stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf on her Instagram.

Take a look at the picture here:

This video was originally shared by Zaira Wasim and it was later shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared multiple photos from the London schedule of the film. She wrote: "It's on! The Sky Is Pink In the picture, Priyanka could be seen posing along with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. This is what we are talking about:

More pictures from the sets of the film were shared on the official Instagram account of Roy Kapur Films (the producers of The Sky Is Pink). In one of the pictures, Priyanka could be seen holding a huge bag of chips in her hand the caption on the post read: "Because there is never enough chips on set."

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, went on floors in August this year. Priyanka announced her association with the film by sharing an image along with the entire team and wrote: "I'm so excited and happy today. Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky Is Pink. Going on floors today. God Speed."

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder. In the film, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of Zaira's parents. The film also features Rohit Saraf and is expected to release next year.