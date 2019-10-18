Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Will Voice Elsa And Anna In Frozen 2 Hindi

Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti at NBA India Games 2019 in Mumbai

Highlights Priyanka and Parineeti described Elsa and Anna as 'strong characters' "Can't wait for you guys to see us... I mean HEAR us," they wrote Frozen 2 releases worldwide on November 22

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti have been roped in by Disney India to voice the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively in the upcoming Disney film Frozen 2. Priyanka and Parineeeti announced their association with the project on social media with identical posts, in which they each wrote, "Mimi (Priyanka's nick name) and Tisha (as Parineeti is fondly called by her family) are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us... I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. Frozen 2 in theatres on November 22, 2019. #frozensisters" The characters of Elsa and Anna are voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, respectively in the English version of the film.

This is how Priyanka Chopra made the Frozen 2 announcement:

Priyanka and Parineeti have often talked about their wish to co-star in a film given the script is right. Earlier, Parineeti said she wants to make an action film with Priyanka and added, "I had recently also said that if any producers or directors are making an action film we would love to work together on it. We both have spoken a lot about working together, but the script should be correct," reported news agency PTI.

Frozen 2 is the sequel to Disney's 2013 animated film of the same name, which revolves around two sister Elsa and Anna. Elsa is cursed-blessed with the supernatural power to freeze things around her. Though she was afraid to use her powers for most of her life, she breaks through her fears when her sister's life is in danger. The second film takes the story of the two sisters ahead as they embark upon another mystical adventure.

Watch the trailer of Frozen 2 here:

Frozen 2 is co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and it will open in cinemas worldwide on November 22.

