Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Catch Up With Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu At Siddharth's Wedding Amid Rift Rumours

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth married his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya last Friday. Several photos and videos featuring Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha during the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra shared a series of unseen pictures from the wedding. One of the pictures shows Parineeti and Raghav watching Siddharth and Neelam exchanging garlands on the stage.

Another snap features the couple conversing with Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu. The last picture shows a picture-perfect selfie clicked by Raghav.

For the event, Parineeti wore an ethnic skirt paired with a red blouse and jacket, while Raghav opted for an off-white kurta and a brown Nehru jacket.

ICYDK, Parineeti put rumours of a possible rift with her cousin Priyanka Chopra to rest by attending the wedding of the Citadel actress' brother, Siddharth Chopra, in style on Friday evening.

The rumours of rift began after Parineeti shared a cryptic post on her Instagram. The post read, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

Fans have been curious about Parineeti's absence in the pre-wedding festivities, with many speculating that the actress might have skipped the wedding in return for Priyanka's absence at her own wedding, and the cryptic post could be a subtle reflection of that.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila.