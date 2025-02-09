The One Where Parineeti Chopra Poses With The Newlyweds Siddharth And Neelam Upadhyaya

Parineeti Chopra put rumours of a possible rift with her cousin Priyanka Chopra to rest by attending the wedding of the Citadel actress' brother, Siddharth Chopra, in style on Friday evening.

Now, a photo of Parineeti meeting the newlyweds has gone viral on the Internet. In the picture, the actress can be seen performing a ritual with the bride from behind while the groom is seated next to her.

ICYDK, she was photographed arriving at the wedding venue with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. In the viral videos, the couple looked extremely happy and excited to be part of the family celebration.

For the event, Parineeti wore an ethnic skirt paired with a red blouse and jacket, while Raghav opted for an off-white kurta and a brown Nehru jacket.

Parineeti also shared a video of the varmala ceremony on her Instagram story and wrote, "Deal is sealed! #SidNee". In the video, Siddharth and his bride are seen exchanging garlands. Priyanka, her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra were also seen on stage during the ceremony.

The rumours of rift began after Parineeti shared a cryptic post on her Instagram. The post read, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

Fans have been curious about Parineeti's absence in the pre-wedding festivities, with many speculating that the actress might have skipped the wedding in return for Priyanka's absence at her own wedding, and the cryptic post could be a subtle reflection of that.

Among the attendees were Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena, her father Pawan, Priyanka's mother Madhu, mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and her cousins Mannara and Mitali.

The intimate wedding ceremony follows Siddharth's engagement to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the highly anticipated film SSMB29 with superstar Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.