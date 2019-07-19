Inside Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Party In Miami, Courtesy Sister Parineeti. See Pics

Priyanka with Parineeti in Florida (courtesy ParineetiChopra)

The echoes of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations are currently rocking Florida - yes, that's where the actress headed to with her family and friends for her 37th birthday celebrations. Looks like the birthday girl has been so busy with the celebrations that she hardly had the time to update fans from her birthday trip but we have her husband Nick Jonas and cousin Parineeti Chopra to the rescue. Nick and Parineeti shared glimpses from Priyanka's birthday bash on Instagram and they are uber-cool. On Friday morning, Parineeti wished Priyanka with a photo from inside a Miami club and wrote: "In Miami with the birthday gurl! Happy b'day, Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you - actress or sister."

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had given us a glimpse of how excited Priyanka was to blow out 37 candles from her birthday cake. Priyanka was a red queen in a sequinned number - full-sleeved short dress with an extended wrap - from the collections of 16arlington. Priyanka's OTT lipstick-shaped clutch is courtesy Judith Leiber.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been showered with birthday wishes, the most adorable of them are perhaps from Nick Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas. Nick Jonas' loving message for his wife read: "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday" while Paul Kevin Jonas wrote a message of gratitude to his daughter-in-law: "Love you Daughter-in-law Priyanka. We are so thankful that you are family. Thanks for making our son so happy."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December last year, which makes this Priyanka's first birthday celebrations with Nick after their wedding. Priyanka Chopra, we love you and wish you a brilliant year ahead.

