'My Whole Heart': Nick Jonas' Birthday Post For Priyanka Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Nick Jonas posted an adorable birthday wish for his wife Priyanka Chopra on social media, which will melt your heart. The 26-year-old singer shared pictures of Priyanka, 37 today, dressed in a Sabyasachi saree from the France wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and wrote, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday." Nick and Priyanka are currently in the US and her birthday celebrations would have just started there. In one of the pictures, Priyanka, who paired her soft pink saree with matching sunglasses struck a pose while in the second picture she couldn't stop smiling.

Priyanka and Nick got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions in December last year and they frequently book a spot on the list of trends for their mushy social media posts for each other.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' birthday post for Priyanka Chopra:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, recently completed filming The Sky Is Pink in India. She co-produces the Shonali Bose-directed film with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka Chopra will soon start working on her project with Mindy Kaling. Priyanka and Mindy are set to make a film set against the backdrop of an extravagant wedding.

Nick Jonas, who reformed music band The Jonas Brothers with Kevin and Joe Jonas, will soon take off for the Happiness Begins tour. Nick has also signed up for the sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Chaos Walking.

