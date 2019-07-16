Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Singing Sucker Together On Karaoke Night Are Couple Goals

Priyanka and Nick in a still from fan-club video (courtesy nickyanka18)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are such a power couple! Priyanka and Nick have been burning up the trends list and Instagram with a video from their karaoke night. In a video curated by fan-clubs, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen singing Sucker together - Priyanka is on the mic while Nick can be seen air-drumming to the beats before he joins in the chorus with Priyanka. The couple's karaoke session appears to be part of a dinner party with friends as Priyanka and Nick were cheered on by a table full of audience.

Before you take a look at the video, the 36-year-old actress's casual-party-wardrobe also deserves a special mention. Priyanka looks darn chic in a backless tied-up halter neck chequered dress - she had her hair pulled up in a bun.

Here are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas setting couple goals.

It's not surprising that Priyanka knows the tunes of Sucker by heart - a) she's a singer herself b) Priyanka Chopra starred in Sucker and so did Danielle (Kevin Jonas' wife) and Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas' wife). Sucker is the Jonas Brother's comeback single, which was released on March 1. Happiness Begins is the Jonas Brothers comeback album, which also includes tracks such as Cool and Only Human. Sucker became the top hit on Billboard Hot 100.

Just in case you think Priyanka is all about Nick Jonas songs now since she married the pop singer, that's not true. She made a boat-full of Jonases groove to Ranveer Singh's Mera Wala Dance. Wait till the end:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink lined-up for release in Bollywood.

