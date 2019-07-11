Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Turn Songwriting Camp Into A Gym. See Their Workout

Screenshot from Nick Jonas' Instagram story. (Courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra recently accompanied Nick Jonas to a songwriting camp with the other Jonas Brothers. The camp seemed to be a work and play trip as workout sessions were held as well. Nick shared a few Instagram videos, in which he can be seen doing push-ups and Priyanka can also be spotted working out in one corner of the ground. The couple seemed to be dedicated to their workout sessions and they totally set couple goals with these videos. The couple married last year in December and they often share posts featuring each other on social media. Here are a few glimpses of Priyanka and Nick's workout session from songwriting camp:

Nick Jonas doing push-ups.

Priyanka Chopra working out with dedication.

Songwriting camp's workout session.

Last week, Nick Jonas shared a photo and video combined gallery on Instagram from their Italy vacation, in which the couple can be seen having fun while they prepared dinner for themselves. Nick also mentioned in the caption that it was their 'date night.' Sharing the gallery, Nick wrote: "Date night cooking extravaganza." The videos showed Priyanka and Nick cooking with their aprons on. Here is the video shared by Nick:

Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures from the couple's recent vacation to Italy. She shared a photo album of herself and mentioned the photos were clicked by her husband Nick Jonas. In the post, Priyanka wrote: "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. LOL." Priyanka can be seen enjoying her vacation relaxing in the pool. She wore a yellow swimsuit and looked absolutely gorgeous. Take a look at Priyanka's posts:

Here are a few more posts shared by Nick and Priyanka featuring each other:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is waiting for the release of her filmThe Sky Is Pink and Nick Jonas will be engaged in multi-city 'Happiness Begins' tour with Joe and Kevin.

