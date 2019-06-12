Priyanka Chopra Wraps The Sky Is Pink With A Party And A Heartwarming Note

Priyanka Chopra shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights 'The Sky Is Pink' releases on October 11 this year The film is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary It features Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira in lead roles

Team The Sky Is Pink wrapped the film's shoot recently and partied with the film's lead actress Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai on Tuesday. The 36-year-old actress shared post wrap-up photos on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a heartfelt note. Priyanka Chopra, who launched her production house Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015, said this film is extra "special" for her as it marks her first production in Bollywood. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote: "And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Movies partnered with me on my first Hindi production... But also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told." Priyanka co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in The Sky Is Pink.

Crediting her co-stars for the lovely experience, Priyanka singled out a note for Farhan Akhtar, with whom she had worked in Dil Dhadakne Do before. She further wrote: "Farhan Akhtar, you made an amazing co-actor all over again with all the laughter and fun! (You were missed tonight) and my amazing Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf, who I've made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you, Shonali Bose for your incredibly unique vision. I'm so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!" Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar first co-starred in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which was directed by Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar. The film was critically acclaimed for its story.

Read Priyanka's entire post here:

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen posing with the entire crew including producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, director Shonali Bose and Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. However, Farhan Akhtarwas missed. Priyanka was dressed in a white shirt dress and she matched it with a pair of bright yellow boots.

See the pictures from the party here:

Priyanka Chopra with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose

The Sky Is Pink actors Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf

Priyanka with her The Sky Is Pink Team

The story of The Sky Is Pink revolves around the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the film, Zaira Wasim portrays the role of Aisha Chaudhary while Priyanka and Farhan play the role of her parents.

The Sky Is Pink, which will mark Priyanka's first Hindi film in three years, is co-produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. It is slated to release on October 11.