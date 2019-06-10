Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic And Emotional Note On Father's Death Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Actress Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional post on her father Dr Ashok Chopra's death anniversary saying: "Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... miss you Dad. Inexplicably." Priyanka dug up a picture from her childhood photo album to go with the heartfelt caption. In the picture, a little Priyanka can be seen goofing around with her father in a garden. In the comments section, Priyanka's singer husband Nick Jonas posted a heart emoticon while her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr wrote: "All our love sweet daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Several celebrities including Hina Khan, whom Priyanka met at a party at Cannes Film Festival, and Mindy Kaling, with whom Priyanka is collaborating on a project, posted heartfelt comments for the actress.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's post on her father's death anniversary:

Priyanka Chopra was quite close to her father and a tattoo on her wrist, which reads "Daddy's lil girl," is dedicated to him. In 2017, Priyanka Chopra produced a Punjabi film, titled Sarvann, in which she used Dr Ashok Chopra's rendition of Mittar Pyaare Nu, one of the Shabads by Guru Gobind Singh. At that time, she had said: "It was one of my original reasons for making Sarvann."

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India to complete her work-in-progress film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is co-producing the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur while Shonali Bose is the film's director.

