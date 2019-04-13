Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Team Up For A Wedding Comedy For Universal

Priyanka and Mindy Kaling with co-producer Dan Goor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "So proud of this incredible partnership," said Priyanka Chopra Mindy Kaling has an option to direct the film Universal won the rights through an auction

Fan rejoice, Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are all set to collaborate on a film, the rights of which were won in an auction by universal Studio, reports Deadline. Priyanka shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram and wrote: "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!" Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor (co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will together write the film, which foreign media says is a cross between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, reported Deadline.

The wedding drama will be jointly produced by Priyanka, Mindy and Dan while Mindy also has an option of directing the film. Both Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will star in the project, which is reportedly about a big fat Indian wedding and how it clashes with the American culture. Sounds like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' extravagant wedding will find an expression onscreen.

Excited much?

Priyanka Chopra crossed over from Bollywood to Hollywood after staring in American TV series Quantico. She debuted in Hollywood as an antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch and she followed it up with films such as A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? Currently, Priyanka Chopra is making The Sky Is Pink with director Shonali Bose. She's co-producing it with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Mindy Kaling is an actor, producer and director and she has also featured in films like No Strings Attached, Inside Out and Ocean's 8.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.