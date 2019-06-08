When Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Partied For 12 Hours Straight. Coffee Please

Parineeti had shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai She partied with her cousin Parineeti on Friday night Parineeti shared a photo from the party and then deleted it

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai and is splitting her busy work-and-play schedule between meetings and crazy partying. We know this because the 36-year-old actress was spotted at a production house on Thursday afternoon, on a film set along with her The Sky Is Pink co-stars and then setting the party mood in a post on her cousin Parineeti Chopra's Instagram, which has now been deleted. In her post, Parineeti said the Chopra cousins partied for 12 hours straight - the timing being 10pm to 10am - and then went berserk on coffee the morning after. "FAM JAM BAM WHAM! Party start time: 10pm. End time: 10am," Parineeti captioned the photo, roughly estimating their coffee budget in dollars.

Joining the Chopra sisters for the party was also Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, whose wedding was recently called off, and a close friend. For the party, Parineeti opted for a striped corset top to go with her black pants and topped off the look with a coordinated blazer. Looks like Priyanka checked into the party directly after her work meeting at Roy Kapur Films. She was spotted in a buttoned down Rosemary Dress from the collections of Mara Hoffman.

On her Instagram story, Parineeti shared a glimpse of her morning cuppa and wrote: "Need this because of Priyanka Chopra." Here's the now-deleted Instagram post of Parineeti Chopra, which has been re-shared by fans:

Last time Priyanka and Parineeti were in town together, they had an ice-cream feast at Isha Ambani's home.

Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai earlier this week and took off with her work duties in Mumbai. The Sky Is Pink is the only Bollywood film she has announced so far, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi in the line-up.