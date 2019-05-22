Inside Parineeti Chopra's New York Vacation. See Pics

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra managed to scoop some time off her busy schedule and the actress is making the most of her me time in New York. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress shared pictures from her vacation and he it wouldn't be wrong to say that the pictures will make you green with envy. Parineeti posted a picture from her vacation on her Instagram profile, a few minutes later, the actress deleted the post and added another Instagram entry, which was a collage of her pictures (curated by her fan club). "Hello (thank you fan clubs for making this collage, love it)," read the caption on Parineeti's Instagram post. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a striped top, which she paired with denims. Parineeti wore black knee-length boots and added a pink sling bag.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

On Tuesday, Parineeti shared a picture on social media, in which she could be seen soaking up the New York sun. Dressed in a white outfit and with a denim shirt tied around her waist, Parineeti could be seen smiling with all her heart. "Make hay (photos) while the sun shines," she captioned the post. Check out the post here:

Parineeti treated her fans to a picture from her vacation in the Big Apple and she wrote: "Thanks for the sunshine New York. So excited to meet all my Indian friends at the festival today. Let's have some Bollywood fun."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Parineeti has Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen playing the lead role in the Saina Nehwal biopic.

