Priyanka Chopra And 'Aunt' Parineeti Introduce Us To Adorable Pooch Bailey Chopra

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra with Bailey. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti's post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram "Meet Bailey Chopra," wrote Parineeti Chopra Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai on Wednesday

Meet Bailey Chopra, the latest addition to Priyanka Chopra's family. On Thursday, Parineeti shared a picture of herself along with her sister Priyanka and their pet pooch Bailey. Dressed in casual outfits, the Chopra sisters could be seen happily posing with the puppy. Priyanka could be seen holding Bailey Chopra in her arms as she smiles with her heart. Bailey's aunt (yes, that's what Parineeti called herself in the caption), introduced her fans to the pooch and wrote: "Meet Bailey Chopra! And like in any other Punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him! Hahaha!" Parineeti's post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look this adorable picture of the Chopra sister along with Bailey:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared an adorable picture of Bailey on her Instagram profile and wrote: "This is Bailey Chopra! He will be Insta official soon. LOL!" Check out Priyanka's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly back in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The 36-year-old actress returned to Mumbai on Wednesday and was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Priyanka looked chic in a yellow jumpsuit. She had her tied in a bun and accessorised her look with hoop earrings.

See the pictures from the airport here:

Priyanka Chopra photographed at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?, co-starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. She will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.