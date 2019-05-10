The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra To Join Farhan Akhtar And Zaira Wasim For A Song Shoot In Mumbai

The team of The Sky Is Pink. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra will fly back to Mumbai next month to shoot for a song for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, reported Mumbai Mirror. Talking about the new track, a source close to the project told Mumbai Mirror that the song is an important part of the narrative and that it is a fun number which will appear in the middle of the movie. "Composed by Pritam Chakraborty and written by Gulzar, it will be shot in a five-day schedule beginning June 6. Shonali Bose (director), who is in the middle of post-production, has been working on the song for a few weeks now," the source was quoted as saying.

As we all know that Shonali had already announced the wrap of her film in March but she had also mentioned that there's one more song left to be filmed. Priyanka and her co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim will reportedly once again meet in the coming month to complete the last song.

The Sky Is Pink is inspired by late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the film, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of Zaira Wasim's parents. The film will also feature Rohit Suresh Saraf as the brother of Aisha Chaudhary.

Moreover, it has also been reported that The Sky Is Pink will make its way to the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

The film, co-produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, has been shot in London and New Delhi and now, Mumbai will also make its place in the list. The Sky Is Pink will release on October 11.

