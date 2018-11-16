When Priyanka Chopra Is In Delhi, The Sky Is Bright

Priyanka Chopra in Delhi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, currently in Delhi to shoot for her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink, shared some fabulous sun-soaked pictures of herself on Instagram. "Cause the sun always shines on me," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags 'On Set Shenanigans' and 'Hair For Days.' Priyanka looks absolutely wonderful in the pictures she shared and she also treated us to a photo of her from the briefing sessions with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose. The 36-year-old actress' posts are quite similar to the ones she shared earlier this week. Remember the sun-kissed picture she posted? However, her co-star Farhan Akhtar had a totally different story to tell us (more on that later).

Take a look at the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared recently.

Screenshot of Instagram stories posted by Priyanka Chopra

And, these are her previous posts.

Farhan Akhtar had shared a BTS picture with Priyanka, in which they were seen wearing masks. "Masking our emotions in the Delhi air," he wrote.

Here's the picture.

The Sky Is Pink is reportedly film based on Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan play parents to actress Zaira Wasim, best-known for her role in Dangal.

This will be Priyanka Chopra's first Bollywood film in two years, after Prakash Jha's 2016 film Jai Gangaajal.

Priyanka Chopra is meanwhile prepping for her wedding to singer Nick Jonas, who she will reportedly marry in Jodhpur. The couple got engaged in August in Mumbai. Priyanka and Nick's wedding is apparently scheduled for the first week of December.