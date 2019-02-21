Priyanka Chopra And Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink Gets A Release Date. Details Here

The team of The Sky Is Pink. (Image courtesy: rsvpmovie )

It's time for all the Priyanka Chopra fans to revise their film calendars. Why, you ask? Well, the actress' forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink finally got a release date. The film which has been helmed by Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose, is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019. The makers of the film announced the film's release date on the official Instagram page of Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and wrote: "Mark your calendars! The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim is all set to release on October 11, 2019."

The Sky Is Pink went on floors in August last year. The film has been extensively shot across a variety of locations including Mumbai, London and Delhi. We got a glimpse of all the behind-the-scene action through the posts shared on the official Instagram page of Roy Kapur Films, who has have co-produced the film along with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Film's lead actress Priyanka Chopra announced her association with the project by sharing a post on social media. In the picture, the 36-year-old actress could be seen posing along with the team of The Sky Is Pink and captioned it: "I'm so excited and happy today. Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren, we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky Is Pink. Going on floors today."

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan will be seen playing the role of Zaira Wasim's parents. The film also features Rohit Suresh Saraf.