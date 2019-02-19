Pics From Farhan Akhtar And Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's Beach Vacay

Pictures and videos from the holiday have been shared by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on their respective Instagram stories

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 19, 2019 16:27 IST
Shibani Dandekar shared this picture with Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The couple haven't revealed the holiday destination
  2. Farhan recently attended Shibani's sister's wedding
  3. Farhan will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink

While we are stuck with work, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar flew out of Mumbai for a vacation by the beach with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Pictures and videos from their holiday have been shared by the couple on their respective Instagram stories, but they haven't revealed the destination yet. In one of the posts, Shibani can be seen wearing a yellow swimsuit and she poses with Farhan for a loved-up picture. She also treated her Instafam to a video of the view and sumptuous food they are having. Farhan's posts feature two photos of the couple. Take a look at the photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's beach vacation.

10jofsk8

 

lbvbo74o

 

i5higa98

 

Jealous much?

Farhan and Shibani trend on and off for their social media posts and pictures from their outings. Recently, when Shibani was asked if she's dating Farhan, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it... I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

The couple attended her sister Apeksha's wedding together earlier this month, from which, Shibani's 'wedding vibes' post sent the Internet into a meltdown.

 

 

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to daughters Shakya and Akira. On the work front, Farhan recently co-produced his sister Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. As an actor, he will be seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Priyanka Chopra.

