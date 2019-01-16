Inside Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's 'Casual Movie Night'

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

We just can't seem to get enough of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's social media PDA and Shibani's latest Instagram post explains why. On Thursday, Shibani shared pictures from the couple's envy-inducing "casual movie night" on her Instagram profile. In her caption, Shibani revealed that the pictures happen to be from Farhan Akhtar's birthday celebrations. She captioned the post: "No biggie, just another casual movie night, celebrating Farhan Akhtar's birthday." Shibani's Instafam simply loved the picture and the comments on the post are proof. "How romantic," wrote an Instagram user. "Looks like a dream," read another comment.

Without much ado, check out Shibani's post here:

Earlier this week, Farhan Akhtar shared a loved-up picture of himself and Shibani, in which the duo could be seen chilling in a swimming pool. He accompanied the post along with an adorable caption and wrote: "As long as I have you, as long as you are, I'll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star." Farhan tagged Shibani and added, "Love you loads."

Check out the picture here:

Remember the mushy post that Shibani shared on Farhan's birthday? "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his birthday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps. Love you loads," Shibani wrote.

Shibani and Farhan might not have confirmed their relationship but they frequently feature on each other's Instagram profile and we simply love it.

Earlier, Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Shibani Dandekar is best-known for hosting TV shows like The Stage, Style And The City and Top Model India. She has also been a part of TV reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Shibani became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League.