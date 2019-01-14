'Love You Loads, Shibani Dandekar': Farhan Akhtar Captions Pic With Her In The Pool

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture with Shibani Dandekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shibani posted three heart emoticons on Farhan's picture Farhan recently celebrated his 45th birthday with Shibani The Sky Is Pink is his next film

Farhan Akhtar lit Instagram with a picture of himself and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar chilling in the pool. We can surely dispense with the word rumoured now, because the duo have already made their relationship official by exchanging love notes on Instagram. "As long as I have you, as long as you are, I'll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star, Shibani Dandekar, love you loads," read Farhan's caption. In the picture, Farhan holds Shibani in his arms and the couple pose cheerfully for the camera. The post has got over 3 lakh likes so far and Shibani posted three heart emoticons on the comments section. In another set of pictures which Farhan posted, the couple are seen chilling with their close friends. "Perfect weekend," he wrote.

Inside Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's well-spent weekend.

On Farhan's 45th birthday on Wednesday, Shibani shared this photo with him. "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his birthday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps, love you loads," read Shibani's birthday message for Farhan. "Love you Shibani," Farhan commented.

The couple trended on and off last week due to reports about their rumoured wedding. Several media reports stated that Farhan and Shibani are planning their wedding in April.

Some days ago, when Shibani was asked how public scrutiny impacts her personal life, she told news agency IANS, "I think it depends upon the individual and how you take it. There are some people that get really affected by it, there are some people that don't really care much."

"I think, when you are working in a public space, there needs to be a certain level of understanding that you need to have -- that your life is out there for the world to see. So, you have got to deal with it, to the best of your abilities. It's not always going to be easy," she added.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is working on Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, also starring Priyanka Chopra. His much-delayed film The Fakir Of Venice releases on January 18.

(With IANS inputs)