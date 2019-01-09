Amidst Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Reports, Such A Cute Birthday Wish

Shibani Dandekar shared this for Farhan (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar! On the actor-filmmaker's 54th birthday on Wednesday, the cutest birthday wish arrived from none other than his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Well, whether Shibani and Farhan are vacationing together on the occasion of his birthday is not known but the actress-model picked a sun-soaked photograph of herself and Farhan to wish the birthday boy. In the post, Farhan and Shibani, all cosied up, pose for a selfie. "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his b'day! Happy birthday my sweet grumps, love you loads," read Shibani's birthday message for Farhan Akhtar. Aww, so cute!

Farhan was quick to spot the birthday greeting and left a comment on Shibani's timeline. "Love you Shibani," he wrote. Check out Shibani Dandekar's birthday post for Farhan Akhtar and his cute response here:

Screenshot of Farhan Akhtar's comment on Shibani's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Shibani is also said to have presented Farhan with a tickets to a Euro trip for his birthday. "They are planning to go somewhere magical in Europe and spend quality time," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the couple have already been trending ahead of Shibani Dandekar's adorable birthday post for Farhan Akhtar due to reports about their rumoured wedding. As per a recent report on DNA, a friend of Shibani revealed that the rumoured couple are looking forward to taking their relationship to the next stage: "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two." Rumours suggest that Farhan and Shibani are already engaged and are planning their wedding in April.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is working on Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-stars with Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar's much-delayed film The Fakir Of Venice releases on January 18.