'Now You See Shibani Dandekar, Now You Don't' In Rumoured Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's Post

Farhan Akhtar lit Instagram with a set of pictures with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, which appears to be taken during a pre-Christmas party. In the first photo, Shibani looks away from the camera while Farhan sports a smile and in the other, the rumoured couple strike a cute pose holding each other. "Now you see her. Now you don't," Farhan wrote, adding two heart emoticons and hashtags like 'Season Spirit,' 'Fun Times' and 'Secret Santa.' "Oh, they look lovely together" and "Farhan and Shibani, you'll look so happy," some of the comments on their pictures. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here.

Both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have made their rumoured relationship Instagram official, but they haven't yet publically admitted to dating each other. At Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai earlier this month, the rumoured couple entered the venue hand-in-hand.

Asked how public scrutiny impacts her personal life, Shibani told news agency IANS, "I think it depends upon the individual and how you take it. There are some people that get really affected by it, there are some people that don't really care much."

"I think, when you are working in a public space, there needs to be a certain level of understanding that you need to have -- that your life is out there for the world to see. So, you have got to deal with it, to the best of your abilities. It's not always going to be easy," she added.

The rumoured couple frequently feature in each other's Instagram posts.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is shooting for The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra.

(With IANS inputs)