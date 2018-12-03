Shibani Dandekar, Reportedly Dating Farhan Akhtar, Says This About Public Scrutiny On Personal Life

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception

TV presenter-actress Shibani Dandekar, who trends on and off for reportedly dating actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, spoke to news agency IANS about the impact that media glare has on celebs' personal lives. Over the weekend, the rumoured couple made an appearance at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai hand-in-hand. Asked how public scrutiny impacts her personal life, Shibani told IANS, "I think it depends upon the individual and how you take it. There are some people that get really affected by it, there are some people that don't really care much." Both Farhan and Shibani have made their rumoured relationship Instagram official (sort of), but haven't admitted to dating yet.

"I think, when you are working in a public space, there needs to be a certain level of understanding that you need to have -- that your life is out there for the world to see. So, you have got to deal with it, to the best of your abilities. It's not always going to be easy," she added.

Farhan and Shibani featured in headlines some months ago after a picture of them with a couple of other friends in London was shared by the 44-year-old actor on Instagram. The Internet quickly concluded that they might be dating. Since then, the rumoured couple have shared a few pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

To IANS, Shibani, who has also worked in films like Naam Shabana, Noor and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, also revealed if she's planning to shape her career in Bollywood or not. "Not really, in terms of Bollywood, not much. But there is a lot happening on TV," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar is shooting for The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, who recently married Nick Jonas.

