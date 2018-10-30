Farhan Akhtar's Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Says 'Don't Need To Make An Announcement About Who I'm Dating'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in London (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Actor Farhan Akhtar might have made his rumoured relationship with Shibani Dandekar Instagram official, but the TV presenter says that she doesn't feel the 'need to announce whom she's dating.' In an interview to mid-day, Shibani, when asked about her relationship status, said, "I'm not secretive, but I don't feel the need to say things out loud." Both Farhan and Shibani trended big time some months ago, after a picture of them with other friends in London, was shared by the 44-year-old actor online. The Internet quickly began to join dots and concluded that they might be dating. However, Shibani told mid-day, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

After Farhan, Shibani also shared a picture of herself walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man, whom the Internet believed to be Farhan, and soon, their dating reports spread like wildfire.

"We are public figures, so people are entitled to say what they want to. But I don't care about their opinion. I'm aware of who I am and I'm comfortable with who I choose to date," she added.

Some weeks ago, Farhan shared the same picture which Shibani earlier posted and captioned it with just a heart emoticon.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of 2015 TV show I Can Do That, hosted by him.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced last year in April. They ex-couple are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently occupied with The Sky Is Pink, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.