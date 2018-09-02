Is Farhan Akhtar The Mystery Man In Shibani Dandekar's Pic? The Internet Thinks So

Shibani Dandekar is apparently dating actor Farhan Akhtar (Courtesy shibanidandekar)

Farhan Akhtar, who is apparently dating model-TV presenter Shibani Dandekar trended a great deal on Sunday. In a new photo shared by Shibani on Instagram, she can be seen walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man, which the Internet thinks is Farhan Akhtar. In the picture, Shibani is facing the camera while the person accompanying her has his back to it. Netizens were quick to recognize the man with Shibani as Farhan and in numerous comments expressed the same thing. Fans flooded the comment section with remarks like: "Wow it's official then. So nice to see you both together," "he is taken now," and "If they're a couple then they're my favorite couple".

photo cred @anuragrao A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Sep 1, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Farhan and Shibani found a spot on the trends list last month after several unconfirmed reports suggested that they were dating. Earlier reports had suggested that the duo spent some time in London together. Farhan had also shared a picture with Shibani and a couple of other friends on Instagram from London and captioned the post as, "Ooh... Aah... take the world and paint it red."

Apparently, Shibani Dandekar celebrated her birthday with Farhan Akhtar. Farhan posted a story on Instagram for Shibani, which featured a picture of her smiling as she digs into her dessert and it was captioned: "Happy Birthday, Shibani Dandekar."





Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of TV show I Can Do That, which was hosted by the actor. Shibani was one of the participants along with Gauahar Khan, VJ Bani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary. Shibani is the sister of TV presenter Anusha Dandekar, who is dating actor Karan Kundra.

Farhan Akhtar, who was married to Adhuna Bhabani, divorced her last year. They duo are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will start shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.