Here's Why Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Are Trending?

Farhan Akhtar's Instagram story wishing Shibani Dandekar on her birthday has put them on Tuesday's trends list. Earlier this month it was reported that Farhan Akhtar is dating Shibani after she featured in his pictures from the London trip. Farhan's latest post form Shibani included a picture of her smiling as she digs into her desert and it was captioned: Happy Birthday, Shibani Dandekar," along with three kiss emoticons. The Internet, which is forever suspicious of budding love stories, was quick to spread across the post on social media with various fan clubs spreading around the word. Here's what Farhan shared on his Instagram story for Shibani:

Earlier, when the reports of Farhan dating Shibani were at its peak, the VJ-singer told SpotboyE that she was "clueless" about the rumours.

Shibani and Farhan met in 2015 on the sets of TV show I Can Do That, hosted by the actor. Shibani was one of the participants along with Gauahar Khan, VJ Bani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary. Shibani is the sister of TV presenter Anusha Dandekar, who is dating actor Karan Kundra. Shibani and Anusha were recently seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song Chavanprash.

Farhan divorced Adhuna Bhabani, his wife of 16 years, last year in April. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has signed up for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra and co-starring Zaira Wasim. He recently produced Akshay Kumar's Gold, which has earned over Rs 100 crore as of Monday.