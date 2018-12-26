Spot Rumoured Couple Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar In This Pic From Christmas Dinner

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar shared this picture from the Christmas dinner (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The rumoured couple were twinning in black They have made their rumoured relationship Instagram official Anusha's boyfriend Karan Kundra also attended the party

Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar attended her sister Anusha's Christmas dinner, hosted at Mumbai's JW Marriott Hotel on Tuesday. In the photo posted by Anusha, Farhan and Shibani, twinning in black, can be seen sitting next to each other. Anusha's actor boyfriend Karan Kundra, film producer Srishti Behl Arya and her son Veer, singer Aditi Singh Sharma, celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit and other friends also joined the party. "Christmas really is my favourite time of the year. I love having family and friends together and everyone laughing, drinking and dancing. So grateful for all of it. It was so strange not to have it at home this year," read an excerpt from Anushka Dandekar's post.

Anusha's other post from the Christmas party features her with Karan, Srishti and Veer. "When you're away from family on Christmas but you have this beautiful other family that makes it feel just like home," she wrote.

Meanwhile, last week, Farhan and Shibani trended big time for pictures shared by him from what appeared to be a pre-Christmas bash with friends. In the first photo, Shibani looked away from the camera and in the other, the rumoured couple posed together. "Now you see her. Now you don't," Farhan wrote.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar haven't yet publically admitted to dating each other. However, they have made their rumoured relationship Instagram official.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra. Shibani Dandekar is a TV presenter.