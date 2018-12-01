Ahead Of Priyanka Chopra's Wedding To Nick Jonas, The Sky Is Pink Director's Special Message For The Actress

Priyanka Chopra with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose (Courtesy shonalibose_)

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur, The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose posted a heartfelt note for the actress, who concluded shooting for the Delhi schedule before kick starting the wedding festivities. Shonali, who formed an "intense" bond with Priyanka during the shooting of the film wrote: "I form a deep umbilical cord between me and my actors for them to perform the difficult things I require them to - rendering them emotionally naked. Very quickly I formed an intense one with you my darling Pri. So, tonight on the eve of such a massive life altering journey that you are to embark on - I am feeling quite misty eyed."

In spite of being tremendously busy, juggling her professional and personal commitments, there was no dearth of commitment from Priyanka's end. Commending her professionalism, Shonali Bose further wrote: : "You were courageous enough to shoot such heart wrenching things with me mere days before of the happiest days of your life. I will be ever grateful for that. Happy wedding day sweetheart. And all the very best for this new leg of life. See you very soon back on set as Ms PCJ."

Before Priyanka flew out of Delhi with her Nick for her wedding festivities, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur hosted a small celebratory party for the couple. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the core team of The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, guests have already started arriving in Jodhpur for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nita and Mukesh Ambani landed in Jodhpur, along with daughter Isha and son Anant landed in Jodhpur on Friday night. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Arpita Khan Sharma also arrived in Jodhpur on Friday afternoon. Several A-listers from Hollywood are expected to attend the wedding. The reported guest list includes names of Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong'o, Jonathan Tucker and others.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got engaged in August, will marry in a Christian ceremony on December 1 while a wedding as per Hindi rituals will be hosted on December 2.