Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Big Fat Jodhpur Wedding: Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong'o On Reported Guest List

Priyanka Chopra and Lupita Nyong'o photographed together (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is being widely covered by Indian and international media. The couple arrived in Jodhpur, their wedding destination, on Thursday afternoon with their families. Besides their close friends, the couple, as per several media reports, will also welcome Hollywood stars like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and others for their wedding ceremony. Dwayne Johnson was Priyanka's Baywatch co-star while he co-starred with Nick Jonas in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Lupita Nyong'o had attended Priyanka's bridal shower in New York last month. As per an E! News report, besides Dwayne Johnson and Lupita, Jonathan Tucker (Nick's Kingdom co-star) and talk show host Kelly Ripa (who was also part of Priyanka's bridal shower) might also attend the wedding. Priyanka's Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri is on the reported guest list too.

Meanwhile, it is believed that YouTube star Lilly Singh (also known as Superwoman) has already landed in India.

From the Hindi film fraternity, Priyanka's close friends like Arpita Khan Sharma (Salman Khan's sister), choreographer Ganesh Hegde, film producer Shrishti Behl Arya, TV presenter Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundra are attending the ceremony. Ganesh Hegde is in charge of the sangeet, which is reportedly scheduled for tonight.

Nick's brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones actress) were the first baaraatis to land in India. They also attended the pre-wedding puja at Priyanka's home and took off to Jodhpur with the couple.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding venue is the Umaid Bhawan Palace. A Christian wedding is scheduled for December 1 and on December 2, they will get married as per Hindu rituals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai.