And So It Begins. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Families Fly To Jodhpur. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will marry in Jodhpur

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 29, 2018 09:33 IST
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They were accompanied by Madhu Chopra, Parineeti and her family
  2. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner were also the
  3. Priyanka and Nick will marry on December 2

On Thursday morning, flashbulbs popped incessantly at star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who flew to Jodhpur (their wedding destination) from Mumbai. Bride-to-be Priyanka wore a beautiful white suit with a colourful dupatta and Nick was casually dressed. The couple waved at the shutterbugs with big smiles on their faces. (Can't miss the glow on Priyanka's face). They were accompanied by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti and her family. Madhu Chopra was pictured escorting the family members. She wore a beautiful blue sari. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner were also there. Sophie too waved at the cameras before entering the airport.

Take a look at the pictures here.

2s8b9upo

 

fptcugtg

 

esua95d

 

mmjrrv7

 

m2dk7oq8

 

jmtgf67g

g230os68

 

(See you on the other side, Priyanka and Nick).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding celebrations started with a puja at the actress' Mumbai home on Wednesday afternoon. For the puja, Priyanka wore an embroidered pastel blue suit while Nick complemented her in a pink kurta pyjama set. Joe and Sophie also attended it.

Here are the pictures from the ceremony.

imcgir78

 

ts9kui9o

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding ceremonies are expected to begin today. Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort is reportedly the venue for the ceremonies and the wedding will be in the Umaid Bhawan Palace. As per previous media reports, a sangeet ceremony, a mehendi function have been line-up ahead of the big wedding. A Christian wedding is also on the cards. Priyanka and Nick will marry on December 2.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year.

