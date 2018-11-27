Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Ki Shaadi: Details From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities begin on Wednesday (November 28) with a small puja, reports Filmfare. The star couple will reportedly get married on December 2 in Jodhpur. After the puja, the mehendi and other ceremonies will be held. "Priyanka and Nick are very excited for their wedding celebrations and just before they begin with the mehendi and other ceremonies, they will have a small puja for everything to start on a good note," Filmfare quoted a source as saying. Their pre-wedding festivities will be held in Mehrangarh Fort and for the main function, the couple have finalised the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple will reportedly marry in a Christian ceremony on December 1 and on December 2, a wedding as per Hindu rituals will be held.

A wedding reception in Delhi is also on the cards. As per the Filmfare report, it will be held on December 4 for the actress' relatives and Priyanka also plans to host a reception in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Mumbai, where the couple hosted an intimate dinner last night for family and close friends. Nick's brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner have already checked in to Mumbai. Joe, Sophie, along with Priyanka's cousin Parineeti, actress Alia Bhatt, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and other friends dined out at a posh restaurant with Priyanka and Nick. "Mumbai nights," Nick captioned a post on his Instagram stories.

Take a look.

Screenshots of Nick's Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in an extremely private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.