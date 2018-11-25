Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Touch Down In Mumbai After Celebrations On The Sky Is Pink Sets. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Mumbai

Highlights Nick and Priyanka flew in to Mumbai from Delhi Priyanka was shooting for The Sky Is Pink Nick and Priyanka will reportedly get married on December 2

Busy star Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday with fiance Nick Jonas. Priyanka, who was busy with the recently concluded schedule of The Sky Is Pink in the national capital, was joined by Nick in the national capital on Thursday. The couple were photographed exiting through the gates of the Kalina airport in the early hours of Sunday. Escorted by heavy security, they quickly made their way to the car and took off. But Nick sliced out time to wave at the shutterbugs, who kept calling out his name. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities are expected to begin in just a few days.

Before Priyanka and Nick flew out of Delhi, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur hosted a small celebratory party for the couple. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the core team of The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka's brother Siddharth was also there:

Meanwhile, here are pictures of Nick and Priyanka from the airport.

Nick and Priyanka at the Mumbai airport

Nick and Priyanka at the Mumbai airport

Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport

Soon after, the couple were spotted arriving at Priyanka Chopra's apartment in Juhu. Priyanka was pretty in a printed jumpsuit while Nick was dressed casually. The paparazzi only got a glimpse of Nick seated with Priyanka at the back.

Meanwhile, when in Delhi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with the 25-year-old singer as the special guest. Both Priyanka and Nick shared a glimpse of the party on their respective Instagram accounts. "Happy thanksgiving... family... forever..." Priyanka captioned the picture while Nick added: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

Earlier, we spotted this loved-up selfie on Priyanka's Instagram soon after Nick Jonas landed in Delhi. Aren't these two simply adorable?

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick will host two wedding receptions - one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. Jodhpur's Mehrangarh For and Umaid Bhawan Palace are said to have been zeroed in for their wedding festivities. Apart from a Hindu wedding, Priyanka and Nick will also reportedly have a church wedding. Priyanka's wedding festivities will reportedly begin with a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and will be followed by a mehendi ritual on November 30.