Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner In New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Happy thanksgiving... family... forever..." Priyanka captioned the post Nick Jonas arrived in India on Thursday Priyanka and Nick held each other's hand for the photo

An elaborate Thanksgiving spread was organised for Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas in New Delhi on Thursday. Priyanka Chopra usually celebrates Thanksgiving in the US, where she has been semi-permanently stationed because of her recently concluded television show Quantico. However, this year, Nick Jonas joined Priyanka in the national capital, where the actress is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. "Happy thanksgiving... family... forever..." Priyanka captioned a picture. Nick Jonas took the main host's seat at the table for (approximately) 28 people. Priyanka Chopra took the spot of the guest of honour. She held Nick's hand for the photo. Aren't they just adorable?

Nick Jonas shared the same picture on his Instagram page and wrote: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's Thanksgiving celebration.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a loved-up picture of herself and Nick, which she captioned: "Welcome home, baby."

After a bachelorette trip with her besties, cousin Parineeti Chopra and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra returned to India in time to celebrate Diwali with her family. Priyanka briefly visited Paris after Diwali with her mother Madhu Chopra. As of now Priyanka is in New Delhi for her work-in-progress film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas stayed in the US and arrived in India on Thursday.

As per several media reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have scheduled December 2 as their wedding date while their pre-wedding functions will begin from November 29. They've reportedly finalised Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort as the venue for the pre-wedding events while the main function will be hosted in the Umaid Bhawan Palace.