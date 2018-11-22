'Welcome Home, Baby': Nick Jonas Joins Priyanka Chopra In Delhi

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka just shared a photo of Nick Jonas "Welcome home, baby," she tweeted Priyanka was shooting in New Delhi recently

Yes, folks, Nick Jonas is in India. Priyanka Chopra just told us. Looks like Nick Jonas landed in the national capital and directly headed to meet the 36-year-old actress, who obviously couldn't be happier and had to had to share a loved up photo on Instagram. "Welcome home baby," Priyanka captioned the selfie. One look at the photo and you can't help but admire the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra. Aww, you two! * insert heart-eyed emoticons here * Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi, where she is busy with the shoot of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Within minutes of Priyanka Chopra's photo being shared, it was liked by Priyanka's industry friends like Esha Gupta, Sophie Choudry and others. In the comments section, we also spotted one by Nick Jonas' mother Denise, who wrote: "Hearts full of thanksgiving," in parity with the occasion of Thanksgiving. Needless to say that Priyanka's post went crazy viral in less than an hour and garnered over 1,1,77,966 'likes'.

Here's what Priyanka posted. Cuteness alert!

Ahead of Nick Jonas' arrival in India, he posted a video, when the Internet speculated that he is en route India for his wedding. Priyanka and Nick are reportedly looking forward to a December 2 wedding with Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan Palace as the reported venues. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' main wedding ceremony will reportedly be preceded by sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will continue to shoot for The Sky Is Pink till the "eve" of her wedding festivities, co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur told news agency IANS: "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism." After Priyanka's wedding, the film's team will be shooting in Mumbai and then in the Andaman Islands.