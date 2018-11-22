Nick Jonas Says Bye To New York. Destination Jodhpur To Marry Priyanka Chopra? The Internet Needs No Convincing

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in August (Image courtesy: Instagram)

"Welcome to India, Nick Jonas - our groom of the year," read a comment on the singer's post. Several comments like these have been posted on Nick's Boomerang video on Instagram, which features him on a flight and the caption reads as, "See you later NYC." Nick Jonas is engaged to actress Priyanka Chopra and they are getting married in December in India. Priyanka is already in India and is currently busy shooting for her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities will begin from the last week of November and will end on December 2. "Jiju is coming to India," read another comment while another user wrote, "Coming to India to marry our desi girl Priyanka Chopra."

However, there's no official notification on Nick's arrival in India as of now. The couple have zeroed in on Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities while the main ceremony will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Last week, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra flew to Jodhpur to oversee the preparations.

Now, coming back to Priyanka and Nick's wedding deets. The couple will reportedly exchange wedding vows in a Christian ceremony, followed by a grand wedding as per Hindu traditions. Ganesh Hegde will apparently choreograph for their sangeet, which will be held on November 29 while a mehendi function is scheduled for November 30.

Earlier this week, their reported wedding invite also went crazy viral. It was shared along with a box of macarons. The wedding invite was given to Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink team.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged in an extremely private roka ceremony in Mumbai this August.