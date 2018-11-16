Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Checks In To Jodhpur To Oversee Wedding Preparations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain," Madhu Chopra said The Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan Palace are reportedly the venues Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August

Priyanka Chopra is right now busy with her work commitments so her mother Madhu Chopra is overseeing the wedding preparations. Priyanka is marrying singer Nick Jonas in December and this afternoon, Madhu Chopra flew to Jodhpur, where the couple are getting married. "Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain," Ms Chopra told the paparazzi in Jodhpur, news agency IANS reports. Priyanka and Nick have apparently zeroed in on the Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities and the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the main venue. Meanwhile, IANS also reports that when Madhu Chopra was asked to comment on Priyanka and Nick's wedding preparations, she said, "Ab shaadi dekh lena... abhi se kya bataaun. Jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge."

Here's Madhu Chopra's pictures at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had visited Jodhpur together in October and toured the Mehrangarh Fort. Pictures of them walking hand-in-hand at the fort were all over the Internet.

As per latest reports, the couple will have a Christian wedding on December 1 and Priyanka has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey (also a film producer) to be her maid of honour. "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India. They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace (the Umaid Bhawan Palace), where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap," a source told international website The Sun.

"The festivities begin in the last week of November. They're relishing every minute," the source added.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, had an extremely private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.

Priyanka is currently filming The Sky Is Pink in New Delhi.

