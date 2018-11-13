Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding: Outfits, Maid Of Honour And Other Reported Details

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary show. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' impending wedding is keeping the rumour mills busy in India and abroad. The Sun published new details about the upcoming Chopra-Jonas wedding, including a few about the couple's rumoured Christian wedding. As per latest intel, the guests are looking forward to a one week extravaganza, including a Christian wedding, all of which will be held in Jodhpur, India. "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India. They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace (the Umaid Bhawan Palace), where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap," a source told The Sun. However, Indian media previously reported that Priyanka and Nick's wedding is scheduled for December 2.

Moving on to the details about the Christian wedding, The Sun reported that Priyanka has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey (also a film producer) to be her maid of honour. As for the wedding couture, it is reported that Priyanka will be dressed in a red outfit as opposed to traditional white in Christian weddings. "The bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year," the source was quoted as saying.

"The festivities begin in the last week of November. They're relishing every minute," the source added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly finalised Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort for the pre-wedding festivities while the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the vicinity will be their main wedding venue.

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming The Sky Is Pink in New Delhi.