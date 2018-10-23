Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Reception To Clash With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding: Report

Deepika and Ranveer are getting married in November

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly host the Mumbai reception on December Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are November 14 and November 15 Nick and Priyanka will reportedly get married on December 2

After it was reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (They are getting married! Yay!) will host two separate reception parties - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai (where Ranveer is settled), a date for the Mumbai reception has cropped up on the Internet. A Filmfare report states that Deepika and Ranveer have zeroed in on December 1 to host their wedding reception in Mumbai with the Grand Hyatt as the venue. "Soon after they return from Italy, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a lavish wedding reception for all their industry friends in Mumbai on December 1. Grand Hyatt has been picked as the reception venue and everyone from Bollywood is expected to be present," Filmfare reported a source as saying. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are November 14 and November 15.

Interestingly, December 2 is the reported wedding date of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are speculated to have a destination wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan palace. As per a Times Of India report, the couple's wedding festivities will begin from November 30. Priyanka and Nick have reportedly decided on a guest list of not more than 200 guests comprising only family and close acquaintances. The actress' bridal shower will be at her 'second home' in New York with her Hollywood friends attending.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer finally made the wedding announcement with this joint-statement from the Padukones and Bhavnanis: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

As per previous reports, Deepika and Ranveer will fly off to Italy's Lake Como for their close-knit wedding, which will be restricted to family and close-friends, reportedly including Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also, on Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's brief conversation about Deepika's wedding guest list suggested that industry friends will not be part of the Italy wedding. Some months ago, it was also reported that no cell phones will be allowed at the wedding venue.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding announcement comes after six years of togetherness. Apart from their social media PDA and several hand-in-hand appearances, the couple had never officially acknowledged their relationship. But now that the big news is out, we can't wait to congratulate the duo on their wedding! What about you?