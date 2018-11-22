Busy Bride-To-Be Priyanka Chopra 'Shows Tremendous Professionalism, Will Work Till Eve Of Nuptials'

PriyaPriyanka Chopra is currently filming The Sky Is Pink (courtesy zairawasim_)

Busy star Priyanka Chopra's life can be best described as leaving on a jet plane, actually. The 36-year-old actress shuttles between the US and India throughout the year. Now, with her wedding just round the corner and a packed work schedule in Bollywood, she is busier than ever but there's no dearth of commitment from her end, said Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is co-producing Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which features Priyanka in a lead role. Speaking to news agency IANS, he said Priyanka will continue to work on the film till the "eve" of her wedding festivities: "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism." The bride-to-be is currently busy filming the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's statement appears to be in complete contrast to what the co-producer of Bharat had said about Priyanka earlier. In July, when Priyanka quit Salman Khan's Bharat, Nikhil Namit, the CEO of Reel Life Productions, which is co-producing the film, had claimed in an interview to mid-day that Priyanka informed the team just in the nick of time, calling her "unprofessional": "Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly," mid-day quoted him as saying. The role went to Katrina Kaif, who came on board soon after.

Before Katrina was roped in, Salman was said to be on the lookout for a replacement desperately but in several interviews after Priyanka's exit, Salman continued to insist that the equation between them remains the same. However, his underlying tone may have appeared to suggest otherwise: "Whatever may be the reason - be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it's her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood," ANI had quoted him as saying. It was reported that Priyanka quit Bharat soon after she reportedly signed the dotted line for Chris Pratt's Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Priyanka co-stars with Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Dangal actress Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. After Priyanka's wedding, the film's team will be shooting in Mumbai and then in the Andaman Islands. "We have a few more days in Mumbai, and then a few days in the Andamans, which we will do between December and January," added Siddharth Roy Kapur. The Sky Is Pink is expected to hit screens sometime next year.

Meanwhile, the film's team are having a whole lot of fun exploring old Delhi. "It's great fun shooting in old Delhi. We all ate much more than we should have. But that's the fun of it," he said. Apart from Roy Kapur Films', The Sky Is Pink is also co-produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

When asked if Siddharth Roy Kapur will be attending Priyanka's wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur, he appeared to dodge the query and said: "I'd rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before."

Priyanka's fiance Nick Jonas is said to have landed in India already for the wedding. Earlier, he Instagrammed a post captioned: "See you later, NYC." Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 2 with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies expected to precede the main event. Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan Palace are said to be the reported venues.

(With IANS inputs)