Nick Jonas Reveals How 'Competitive' Priyanka Chopra Is. LOL

We know one more thing about Priyanka Chopra today - she's really good at playing the popular video game Mortal Kombat. Her fiance Nick Jonas told us, actually. Nick started the week with a throwback post on Instagram, in which he shared a few photos from a game session with his fiancee. While in the caption, Nick revealed he was beaten hands down in the game, the story of his inglorious defeat is actually pretty evident from the photos shared. In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen doing a victory dance of sorts while Nick Jonas barely manages a smile. "Safe to say she's just a little competitive," he added in the caption. LOL.

Priyanka and Nick also recently trended after the 25-year-old singer shared his experience of dealing with the side effects of diabetes in a post, on which Priyanka left an adorable comment: "Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes," wrote Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married sometime next month or so. Nick Jonas recently wrapped his "epic" bachelor cruise trip while Priyanka had an envy-inducing bachelorette in Amsterdam earlier this month. A fabulous bridal shower was hosted for Priyanka last month. Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was spotted in Jodhpur recently. Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhavan Palace are said to be the reported venues for Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivites.

Priyanka Chopra currently appears to be in Paris, where she is holidaying with her mother, manager Chanchal D'Souza and stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported wedding date is said to be December 2.