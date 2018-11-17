After Nick Jonas' Post About Diabetes, Priyanka Chopra Says 'Everything About Is Special'

Priyanka Chopra with fiance Nick Jonas (Courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's fiancé Nick Jonas shared an inspirational post on Instagram on Saturday, wherein he revealed that he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 13 years ago on this day and how he has battled with the disease since then. Sharing a before and after picture of himself - one from when he was diagnosed with diabetes and other, a recent photo of himself - the singer wrote how he strived to lead a "healthy" life since then. Priyanka Chopra was quick to spot the post on Nick Jonas' timeline and the actress commented on the post saying: "Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes." Cute, na? "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check," read an excerpt from Nick Jonas' post.

In his post, Nick Jonas also thanked his family, friends and fans for the unconditional support at each step. "I have full control of my day today life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all."

Meanwhile, Internet can't stop talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' impending wedding, which will reportedly take place on December 1. The couple have apparently zeroed in on the Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities and the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the main venue. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had visited Jodhpur together in October and toured the Mehrangarh Fort. Pictures of them walking hand-in-hand at the fort were all over the Internet. Reports also claimed that the Christian wedding will take place on December 1 and Priyanka has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey (also a film producer) to be her maid of honour.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding celebrations started last month. Priyanka's bridal shower hosted by her colleagues, was attended by her friends including Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and her family members. Following her bridal shower, Priyanka jetted off to Amsterdam with her girl gang for her bachelorette.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday in July and officiated their relationship with a roka ceremony in India in August.