At <i>The Last Five Years'</i> Closing Night, Nick Jonas's Plus One Was Priyanka Chopra (Obviously)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the closing night celebration of his Broadway show, The Last Five Years, in New York City. All eyes were on the couple as they left the event late in the night.

Priyanka wore a deep red, ruched dress for the special occasion. She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a black sling bag.

Nick looked dapper in a double-breasted plaid suit. He styled it with a white graphic T-shirt and tinted sunglasses. Shutterbugs wasted no time capturing their picture-perfect moments. Take a look:

Last month, Nick Jonas shared a Mother's Day post for Priyanka Chopra. Wondering how they celebrated? With a cosy picnic in the park. The singer shared a string of pictures on Instagram, which featured the trio enjoying some sweet family time.

The opening frame showed Priyanka playing with Malti, followed by a picture of her holding a small slate that reads “Happy Mother's Day” while little Malti sit on her lap.

There is also a heartwarming shot of Malti and Nick Jonas. Do not miss Diana – their pet Chihuahua – making a cute cameo.

In his caption, Nick Jonas wrote, “Mother's Day in the park with my (red heart emoji),” and tagged Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Next, she will be seen in Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

The actress is also set to return for Citadel Season 2 and will be seen in the action-packed The Bluff.